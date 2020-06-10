STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Insurer Moves to Dismiss Key West Dive Shop’s COVID-19 Coverage Action
June 10, 2020
KEY WEST, Fla. — Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Co. has moved to dismiss a COVID-19 coverage action filed by a Florida Keys dive shop, contending that the losses are not covered because they do not arise from “direct physical loss or damage” to covered property.
In a June 9 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida just one day after the insurer removed the action to federal court, Tokio Marine contends that Horizon Dive Adventures Inc. d/b/a Horizon Divers failed to allege “demonstrable, physical alteration to its property.”
“Nor does the complaint allege, ...
Associated Law Firms
Law Offices of Thayer Musa
The Landau Law Group
Associated Documents
Motion