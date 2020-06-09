STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Key West Dive Shop Sues Tokio Marine for COVID-19 Losses

KEY WEST, Fla. — A dive shop in the Florida Keys has sued its insurer in an attempt to recoup business income losses caused by its government-mandated closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on June 8, Horizon Dive Adventures Inc. d/b/a Horizon Divers says its insurer, Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Co., wrongly denied its claim for coverage.

Throughout the month of March 2020, Florida lawmakers began ordering the shutdown of non-essential businesses and ordering citizens to stay at home in order to slow the spread ...

Associated Law Firms

Law Offices of Thayer Musa

The Landau Law Group



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login