STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Dentist Sues Allied Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida dental practice has sued Allied Insurance Company of America, seeking coverage for business income losses it sustained after state and local COVID-19 civil authority orders barred it from performing anything but emergency procedures.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Mauricio Martinez, DMD, P.A. d/b/a Gulf Coast Smiles says the orders triggered coverage under its policy’s provisions for Income, Extra Expense, Extended Business Income, and Civil Authority.

In response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the United States, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the closure ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



