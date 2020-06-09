STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Fla. Dentist Sues Allied Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses
June 9, 2020
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida dental practice has sued Allied Insurance Company of America, seeking coverage for business income losses it sustained after state and local COVID-19 civil authority orders barred it from performing anything but emergency procedures.
In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Mauricio Martinez, DMD, P.A. d/b/a Gulf Coast Smiles says the orders triggered coverage under its policy’s provisions for Income, Extra Expense, Extended Business Income, and Civil Authority.
In response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the United States, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the closure ...
