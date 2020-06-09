STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Amazon Accused of Failing to Protect Warehouse Workers from Spread of COVID-19

NEW YORK — Seven Amazon warehouse employees have sued the company in New York federal court, accusing it of failing to take adequate measures to protect its workers against the COVID-19 virus, leading to at least one confirmed death and several infections.

In a June 3 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, plaintiffs — all employed at Amazon’s “JFK8” Staten Island, N.Y., fulfillment center — contend that to maintain productivity while reducing costs, Amazon encouraged workers to come in sick and prevented them from engaging in proper hygiene, sanitizing or social distancing.

Associated Documents

Complaint



