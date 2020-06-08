STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Federal MDL Docket Created for Evenflo ‘Big Kid’ Booster Car Seat Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has transferred all Evenflo “Big Kid” booster car seat actions to the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts for coordinated or consolidated pretrial proceedings.

In a June 2 order, the federal panel said the actions “involve common questions of fact” and “centralization will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.

The actions accuse Evenflo of misleading consumers into buying the booster seats by misrepresenting that they exceed governmental testing standards, involve common factual allegations and overlapping claims and ...

