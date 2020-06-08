STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Roundup MDL Judge Signs Order Establishing Wave III; Plaintiffs Choose Hawaii, Monsanto Selects Texas for Case Pool

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the national coordinated multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injury claims has signed an order granting a joint request for establishment of Wave III with deadlines, saying that he had reviewed the request and “found good cause” to grant it.

In a May 26 order, Hon. Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California noted that the plaintiffs have chosen Hawaii as their state, while Monsanto selected Texas.

The order was in response to a May 20 joint letter sent to Judge Chhabria officially requesting the establishment of ...

Associated Documents

Order

Letter



Registered User Login