STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Philly Caterer Files COVID-19 Coverage Class Action Against Insurer

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia-area catering company has filed a proposed class action against Cincinnati Insurance Co., accusing the insurer of wrongly denying claims for business interruption losses arising from COVID-19 shutdown orders.

In a June 4 complaint filed in the US. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Stone Soup Inc. d/b/a Peachtree Catering and Events says Cincinnati “has, on a wide-scale and uniform basis, refused to pay its insureds for losses suffered due to any executive orders that have required the necessary suspension of business, and any efforts to prevent further property damage or to minimize the suspension ...

