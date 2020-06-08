STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Seattle Print Shop Files Class Action Against Insurer, Demanding Coverage for COVID-19 Losses

SEATTLE — A Seattle print shop that was deemed a “non-essential business” subject to COVID-19 government shutdown orders has filed a class action against Valley Forge Insurance Co., contending that policyholders have sustained “direct physical loss or damage” as a result of the closures.

In a June 4 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Noskenda Inc. says it seeks “to ensure that Plaintiff and other similarly-situated policyholders receive the insurance benefits to which they are entitled and for which they paid.”

In response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the ...

