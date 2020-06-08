STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Va. Mexican Restaurant Says COVID-19 Shutdown Orders Triggered Coverage

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The owner of an Arlington, Va., Mexican restaurant has sued Twin City Fire Insurance Co., seeking coverage for business income losses it sustained when it was forced to close in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on June 5, Barroso Inc. d/b/a Guajillo Mexican Cuisine maintains that the Virginia governor’s prohibition of in-store dining caused it to sustain losses that are covered under its policy.

Guajillo seeks a declaratory judgment that its loss of business income is covered under the policy and ...

Associated Law Firms

Steptoe & Johnson LLP

The Veritas Law Firm



Associated Documents

Complaint



