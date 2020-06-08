STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Caterers Hit Selective Insurance with COVID-19 Proposed Class Action

TRENTON, N.J. — Two New Jersey catering companies have filed a proposed class action against Selective Insurance, demanding coverage for business interruption losses it sustained due to government closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a June 4 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, In The Park Savoy Caterers LLC t/a The Park Savoy and In The Park Chateau Caterers LLC say the orders triggered coverage under its policy’s Business Income (And Extra Expense) Coverage Form because they caused “direct physical loss of or physical damage to property.”

Plaintiffs say ...

