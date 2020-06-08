STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Okla. Music Venue Files Class Action Against Insurer, Demanding COVID-19 Coverage
June 8, 2020
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa, Okla., music venue that was forced to suspend operations due to COVID-19 and related government closure orders has filed a proposed class action against Covington Specialty Insurance Co. in an effort to recoup business losses.
In a June 4 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, Till Metro Entertainment d/b/a The Vanguard maintains that coverage is available under its all-risk property damage policy, and that Covington did not exclude or limit coverage for losses from the spread of viruses.
The policy’s exclusion for “Exclusion of Pathogenic or Poisonous Biological ...
