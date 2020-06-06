STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Covidien Defendants Seek Creation of MDL Docket for Hernia Mesh Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Defendants in actions alleging injuries caused by Covidien hernia mesh products have asked the Judicial Panel for Multidistrict Litigation to create a coordinated federal docket for the cases, noting the panel has already established four MDLs for hernia mesh litigation.

In a June 5 motion, defendants explain that a fifth MDL proceeding in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York is needed “for the copy-cat cases that allege manufacturing, design, and warning defects” in the Covidien hernia mesh products.

Plaintiffs in the related actions have alleged that more than 20 different Covidien ...

