STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Dallas Dental Practice Says Insurer, Agent Conspired to Deny COVID-19 Claim

DALLAS — A Dallas dental practice has filed a proposed class action against its insurer and insurance agent, seeking coverage for business income losses it sustained after state and local COVID-19 civil authority orders barred it from performing anything but emergency procedures.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on June 4, MB2 Dental Solutions accuses Zurich American Insurance Co. and its agent Lindsey Harrell of mishandling its claim and “attempting to create evidence” to give Zurich a basis to deny the claim.

In response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus ...

Associated Law Firms

Steckler Gresham Cochran

The Loyd Law Firm



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login