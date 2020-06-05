STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Dallas Dental Practice Says Insurer, Agent Conspired to Deny COVID-19 Claim
June 5, 2020
DALLAS — A Dallas dental practice has filed a proposed class action against its insurer and insurance agent, seeking coverage for business income losses it sustained after state and local COVID-19 civil authority orders barred it from performing anything but emergency procedures.
In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on June 4, MB2 Dental Solutions accuses Zurich American Insurance Co. and its agent Lindsey Harrell of mishandling its claim and “attempting to create evidence” to give Zurich a basis to deny the claim.
In response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus ...
Associated Law Firms
Steckler Gresham Cochran
The Loyd Law Firm
Associated Documents
Complaint