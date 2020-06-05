STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Kansas City Restaurant Owner Says COVID-19 Shutdown Caused Insured Physical Loss

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The owner of several Kansas City bars and restaurants says business interruption losses it suffered due to COVID-19 civil shutdown orders are covered under its all-risk commercial property policy issued by The Cincinnati Insurance Co.

In a June 4 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, K.C. Hopps Ltd. says it has suffered direct physical loss caused by COVID-19 and the orders, triggering coverage under the policy’s Business Income, Civil Authority, Extra Expense, Ingress and Egress and Sue and Labor provisions.

Cincinnati, however, denied K.C. Hopps’ claim on May 15, ...

Associated Law Firms

Langdon & Emison

Miller Schirger

Shaffer Lombardo Shurin

Stueve Siegel Hanson



Associated Documents

Complaint



