STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Wedding Venue Sues Liberty Mutual for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

HARTFORD, Conn. — A New Jersey wedding venue has filed a proposed class action against Liberty Mutual Insurance, demanding coverage for business interruption losses it sustained due to civil closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a June 4 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Caterer’s In The Park LLC t/a Nanina’s In The Park says the orders triggered coverage under its policy’s Business Income (And Extra Expense) Coverage Form because they caused “direct physical loss of or physical damage to property.”

