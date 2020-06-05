STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Talcum Powder MDL Judge Issues Order Randomly Selecting 1,000 Cases for Discovery

NEWARK, N.J. –– The judge overseeing the national coordinated multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder personal injury claims has randomly chosen 1,000 cases in which discovery will take place, the first step in the selection of bellwether trials.

In a June 4 order, Hon. Freda L. Wolfson of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey attached an exhibit listing 1,000 randomly selected cases “for which discovery shall proceed” in the coordinated docket.

Judge Wolfson ordered the plaintiffs in the selected cases to produce a fully complete and verified Plaintiff Profile Form, executed medical record retrieval authorizations, and ...

