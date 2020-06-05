STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Restaurant Owners Demand Coverage for Losses Arising from COVID-19 Shutdown Orders
June 5, 2020
CLEVELAND — A group of restaurant owners have sued Zurich American Insurance Co. in an effort to recoup losses they suffered when state and local government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic required them to cease in-house dining operations.
In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on June 5, plaintiffs say they suffered “physical loss of or damage to property,” triggering coverage under their policies.
“The specific phrase ‘physical loss of or damage to property’ found in the Policy and similar phrases have been found by courts across the country ...
