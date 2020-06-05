STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Class Action Says Travel Insurer Wrongly Denied Claim for COVID-19 Cancellation

LOS ANGELES — A California man has filed a class action complaint against a travel insurance provider, accusing it of wrongly denying his $7,681 claim after his trip to Deer Valley, Utah, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the June 2 complaint filed against Generali Global Assistance Inc. d/b/a CSA Travel Protection and Insurance Services in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the policy covers cancellations arising from quarantines imposed to prevent the spread of illness or disease.

Plaintiff Richard Robbins bought the policy on Feb. 7 to insure the trip he intended ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



