Carnival, Princess Hit with COVID-19 Class Action in Calif. Federal Court

LOS ANGELES — Sixty-three passengers have filed a class action complaint against Carnival Corp., Carnival plc and Princess Cruise Lines, accusing them of failing to properly disinfect the Grand Princess ship in between voyages during the COVID-19 pandemic and did not screen new passengers for the virus.

In a June 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, plaintiffs say defendants did not inform them that passengers from a prior voyage reported having COVID-19 symptoms or that passengers remaining onboard may have been exposed to or infected by the virus.

Plaintiffs say the ...

