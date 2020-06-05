STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Ohio Restaurants Sue Erie Insurance for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses
June 5, 2020
CLEVELAND — Two Cleveland restaurants have sued Erie Insurance Exchange, seeking coverage for losses they sustained when civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cease in-store dining operations.
In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on June 3, Valerio’s Inc. and The Fairmount Inc. assert claims for breach of contract and declaratory relief on behalf of themselves and a putative class consisting of similarly situated policyholders.
While the policies were in force, plaintiffs sustained covered losses due to the presence of, and risk of, COVID-19 within ...
Associated Law Firms
Alston & Bird
Hanna Campbell & Powell
Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy
Associated Documents
Notice of Removal