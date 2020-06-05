STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pizza Restaurant Sues Insurer, Says COVID-19 Closure Orders Caused ‘Physical Loss and Damage’

PHILADELPHIA — A Pa. pizza restaurant has sued Selective Insurance Company of the Southeast in an effort to recoup losses the eatery sustained when COVID-19 government orders forced it to cease in-store dining operations.

In a June 3 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Maggios Famous Pizza Inc. d/b/a Maggio’s Restaurant says it has suffered physical loss and damage which is insured under its policy.

“The policy, currently in full effect, includes coverage for business income, extended business income, and extra expense along with a provision for losses due to action of civil ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Golomb & Honik

Levin Sedran & Berman

Robert Pierce & Associates



Associated Documents

Complaint



