STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Flower Distributors Sue Travelers for Bad Faith Following Denial of Property Damage Claim

SAN DIEGO — Two fresh-cut flower distributors have sued Travelers Property Casualty Company of America, seeking to recoup losses they sustained when COVID-19 and related government stay-at-home orders caused millions of dollars’ worth of stock to perish in their warehouses.

In a June 3 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, FlorExpo LLC and Kendal Floral Supply LLC

“FlorExpo and Kendal are leading importers and distributors of fresh-cut flowers from South America. As Travelers knows from underwriting the policy, Plaintiffs’ business requires constant access to its stock, and any loss of access can ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



