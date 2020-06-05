STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

San Antonio Bar and Grill Sues Northfield Insurance for COVID-19 Loss Coverage

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A San Antonio bar and grill has sued its insurer for losses it sustained when state and local government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close its doors to dine-in customers.

LD Lift Inc. d/b/a Southtown 101 originally filed the complaint in the Bexar County (Texas) District Court. The action was removed by defendant Northfield Insurance Co. to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on June 3.

The complaint says Northfield breached Southtown’s policy by wrongfully denying coverage for civil authority and loss of business income. Southtown ...

Associated Law Firms

Robinson & Cole

Zelle LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



