Ala. Fitness Center Files COIVD-19 Class Action Complaint Against Cincinnati Insurance
June 5, 2020
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Ala. fitness center has filed a class action complaint against its insurers in federal court, demanding coverage for losses it sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close.
In a June 3 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, Pure Fitness LLC says it suffered “direct physical loss of or damage to property,” triggering coverage under its policy’s provisions for Loss of Business Income, Extra Expense, Business Income from Dependent Properties, and Civil Authority.
