Pa. Dental Office Sues Cincinnati Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh dental office has filed a class action complaint against its insurers for business interruption coverage, contending that government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused policyholders to sustain “physical loss of, or damage to” property.

Betty Jo Hirschfield-Louik DMD t/a Uptown Dental filed the complaint on June 3 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania against The Cincinnati Insurance Co., The Cincinnati Casualty Co. and the Cincinnati Indemnity Co.

“The closure of all ‘non-life-sustaining businesses’ evidences an awareness on the part of state and local governments that COVID-19 ...

