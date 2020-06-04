STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Los Angeles Law Firm Seeks Dismissal of Travelers’ COVID-19 Coverage Action

LOS ANGELES — The law firm of Geragos & Geragos has moved to dismiss a lawsuit in which Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America seeks to avoid paying for the firm’s lost revenue arising from COVID-19-related office closures, asserting that the case “raises novel and unsettled questions of state law.”

In a June 2 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Geragos alternatively argues the District Court should abstain from hearing the case because Travelers has clearly engaged in forum shopping and there is a risk of inconsistent outcomes in three pending state court ...

Associated Law Firms

Geragos & Geragos

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

Robinson & Cole



Associated Documents

Motion



