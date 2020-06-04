STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ill. Eatery Sues Society Insurance to Recoup COVID-19 Business Losses

CHICAGO — Society Insurance has been hit with a lawsuit in which an Illinois restaurant seeks coverage for losses it sustained when government COVID-19 stay-at-home orders forced it to cease dine-in operations.

In a June 3 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Ciao Baby on Main LLC contends that the presence of COVID-19 constitutes “physical loss or damage,” triggering coverage under its policy.

“Moreover, unlike many commercial property policies available in the market, the policies sold by Society Insurance do not include an exclusion for loss caused by a virus,” Ciao Baby ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



