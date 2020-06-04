STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Sandwich Shops Sue Erie Insurance for Losses Arising From COVID-19 Closures

CHICAGO — Two Chicago sandwich shops have sued Erie Insurance Co. in federal court, demanding coverage for losses the restaurants sustained when civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cease dine-in operations.

In a June 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Jerry’s Sandwiches AV LLC and Jerry’s Sandwiches LS LLC say the loss of use of their properties is a “direct physical loss” insured under their policy.

“Due to the existence of the Executive Orders issued by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker that ordered the closing of ...

Associated Law Firms

Agruss Law Firm LLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



