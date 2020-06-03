STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

PSC Seeks Creation of Common Benefit Fee and Expense Account in Talcum Powder MDL

TRENTON, N.J. –– Those in the Talcum Powder MDL Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee have asked the court overseeing the national coordinated docket to enter a case management order establishing a Talc Common Benefit Fee and Expense Account, saying that, at this juncture of the litigation, spreading the costs of efforts undertaken for the common benefit of all is necessary.

In the May 29 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee asked the MDL Court to issue an order establishing a Common Benefit Fee and Expense Account that would compensate and reimburse ...

Associated Documents

Brief



Registered User Login