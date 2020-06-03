STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Brooklyn Dental Practice Files Proposed Class Action Seeking COVID-19 Coverage

NEW YORK — A Brooklyn, N.Y., dental practice has filed a proposed class action against its insurers, seeking coverage for business income losses it sustained after state and local COVID-19 civil authority orders barred it from performing anything but emergency procedures.

In a June 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Metropolitan Dental Arts PC says The Hartford Financial Services Group and Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. “have uniformely refused to pay policyholders” for the insured losses.

“Plaintiff and all similarly situated Class Members have suffered a direct physical loss of and damage ...

