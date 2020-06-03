STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Restaurant Owner Files Class Action, Demanding Coverage for COVID-19 Losses

SAN FRANCISCO — The owner of a Palo Alto, Calif., restaurant has filed a class action against its insurer, seeking to recoup business interruption losses arising from government closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a June 6 complaint filed in the Northern District of California, Protégé Restaurant Partners LLC says the losses are covered under the policies’ Business Income provision, but Sentinel Insurance Co., d/b/a The Hartford has denied coverage “on a uniform and classwide basis, in breach of the policies.”

In denying the claims, defendant maintains that the closure orders did not cause direct ...

Associated Law Firms

Susman Godfrey LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



