STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Puerto Rico Federal Judge Dismisses Insured’s Counterclaims Against Integrand Assurance

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Puerto Rico federal judge has dismissed a policyholder’s counterclaims accusing Integrand Assurance Co. of refusing to pay its environmental contamination claims, ruling that the insurer’s liquidation proceedings bars such actions.

In a May 28 order, Judge Francisco Besosa of the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico explained that the territory’s insurance code bars policyholders’ actions against insurers in liquidation and liquidators.

Integrand Assurance Co. sued Puma Energy Caribe LLC in Puerto Rico court, accusing it of submitting a fraudulent claim for insurance coverage. Integrand sought a ruling that coverage for the ...

