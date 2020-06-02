STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Class Action Seeks Refund of Premiums from State Farm for COVID-19 Shutdowns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Mo. flower shop has filed a proposed class action against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., demanding a refund of premiums business owners paid for liability coverage for the time they were closed due to widespread COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

In a May 28 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, Alissa’s Flowers Inc. contends that State Farm’s policyholders are entitled to reimbursement because the insurer “experienced a substantial reduction in business and exposure due to COVID-19.”

Alissa’s Flowers notes that auto insurers have begun issuing premium offset payments to ...

