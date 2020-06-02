STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Restaurant Staffing Agency Hits Insurer with COVID-19 Class Action Complaint

CHICAGO — A hospitality staffing agency has filed a proposed class action against Hiscox Insurance Co., seeking to recoup business income and extra expense losses it sustained as a result of COVID-19 and related civil authority orders.

In a May 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Chief of Staff LLC maintains that coverage is available under its policy’s provisions for Business Income, Civil Authority and Extra Expense coverage.

Chief of Staff maintains that the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding response by civil authorities has caused physical loss and damage to its insured ...

Associated Law Firms

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

Seeger Weiss



Associated Documents

Complaint



