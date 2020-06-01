STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Plaintiffs Seek Federal Docket for Bank of America PPP Loan Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Small businesses accusing Bank of America of failing to process applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans on a “first come, first serve” basis seek creation of a federal docket for the cases, arguing that the actions all involve common questions of fact.

In a May 29 motion filed before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, plaintiffs E-Dealer Direct LLC and 4All Insurance Agency LLC further maintain that the eight putative class actions “assert substantially similar claims and legal theories.”

“Transfer and centralization will also serve the overall convenience of the parties and witnesses consistent with Section 1407(a),” ...

Associated Documents

Motion



