STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Illinois Restaurants Sue Society Insurance for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage
June 1, 2020
CHICAGO — A group of Illinois restaurants have filed a proposed class action against Society Insurance, demanding coverage for business interruption losses they have sustained due to civil closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a May 28 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, The Barn Investment LLC d/b/a The Barn, Found Investment LLC, d/b/a Found, and Aurora Restaurant LLC d/b/a Stolp Island Social say the orders triggered coverage under the policies’ business income, civil authority, and extra expense provisions.
Plaintiffs contend that defendants — and most insurers —are denying ...
Associated Law Firms
Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
Seeger Weiss
Associated Documents
Complaint