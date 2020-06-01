STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Illinois Restaurants Sue Society Insurance for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

CHICAGO — A group of Illinois restaurants have filed a proposed class action against Society Insurance, demanding coverage for business interruption losses they have sustained due to civil closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a May 28 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, The Barn Investment LLC d/b/a The Barn, Found Investment LLC, d/b/a Found, and Aurora Restaurant LLC d/b/a Stolp Island Social say the orders triggered coverage under the policies’ business income, civil authority, and extra expense provisions.

Plaintiffs contend that defendants — and most insurers —are denying ...

Associated Law Firms

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

Seeger Weiss



Associated Documents

Complaint



