Pittsburgh Restaurant Sues Insurers for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania restaurant has sued its insurers for business interruption coverage it sustained when it was forced to suspend operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders.

In a May 28 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Liberty Corner Tavern Inc. maintains that it has suffered physical loss and damage which is insured under its policy issued by Scottsdale Insurance Co. and Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.

“Defendants have accepted the policy premiums with no intention of providing any coverage for business losses or the Civil Authority extension due ...

