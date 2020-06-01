STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

MDL Docket Sought for COVID-19 Refund Actions Against Ticket Resale Giants

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs accusing StubHub, Vivid Seats, and SeatGeek of refusing to issue refunds for events cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket for the actions.

The May 29 motion says the six putative class actions pending in four different district courts should be consolidated for coordinated pretrial proceedings because they involve common questions of fact.

“Given the similarity of the Actions and the potential for duplicative discovery, transfer would inevitably conserve the parties’ resources and prevent repetitive instances of the same factual inquiries and pretrial ...

