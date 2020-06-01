STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Kansas Couple Hits Travel Insurers with Class Action Demanding Premium Refund

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas couple has sued Travel Guard Group Inc., accusing it of wrongly refusing to refund travel insurance premiums after their Alaskan cruise was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related government orders banning travel.

In a May 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, plaintiffs contend that they are entitled to a pro-rata refund of premiums paid in advance for post-departure coverage and benefits.

Also named as defendants are companies that underwrite the Travel Guard policies — National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, AIG Travel Inc. and ...

