STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Las Vegas Resort Sues Affiliated FM for COVID-19 ‘Property Damage’ Losses
May 31, 2020
LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Treasure Island casino and resort has sued Affiliated FM Insurance Co., accusing it of wrongly denying its claim for COVID-19 business losses, asserting that the virus has caused it to incur physical loss and damage at its property.
In a May 28 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, Treasure Island maintains that the COVID-19 pandemic triggered coverage under its policy’s “Communicable Disease — Property Damage” provision.
“The actual presence of COVID-19 at Treasure Island has triggered coverage under the Policy,” the lawsuit says. “In addition, the presence of ...
