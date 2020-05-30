STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Historic San Francisco Restaurant Sues Insurers for COVID-19 Losses

SAN FRANCISCO — The owners of a historic San Francisco restaurant has sued The Hartford Financial Services Group, seeking to recoup financial losses it suffered after COVID-19 closure orders forced it to suspend operations and lay off 54 workers.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on May 29, John’s Grill Inc. and John Konstin says the virus and orders triggered coverage under the policy’s provisions for Civil Authority, Lost Business Income and Extra Expense Coverage, Extended Business Income Coverage, Business Income Extension for Essential Personnel and Limited Fungi, Bacteria or Virus.

Associated Documents

Complaint



