Wash. Orthodontist Sues Valley Forge Insurance for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington orthodontics practice has filed a class action against Valley Forge Insurance Co., seeking a ruling that COVID-19-related business interruption losses and expenses are insured because they constitute “direct physical loss of or damage to” to covered property.”

In a May 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Kara McCulloch DMD MSD PLLC contends that Valley Forge has breached the terms of its policy, and those of other insureds, by denying coverage.

Valley Forge denied McCulloch’s claim on May 15, asserting there is “no indication that [Plaintiff’s] operations were ...

