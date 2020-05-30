STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Gastropub Sues Society Insurance for Pandemic-Related Business Losses

CHICAGO — A Chicago restaurant has sued Society Insurance, demanding coverage for business losses it sustained when government stay-at-home orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cease operations.

In a May 28 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Purple Pig Cheese Bar & Pork Store LLC says Society’s denial of its claim was “arbitrary and unreasonable, and inconsistent with the facts and plain language of the policies it issued.”

“These denials appear to be driven by Society Insurance’s desire to preempt its own financial exposure to the economic ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



