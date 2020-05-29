STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

MDL Docket Sought for Claims Against Lenders for Withholding of PPP Agent Fees

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Individuals designated as agents under the Paycheck Protection Program are seeking the creation of a multidistrict litigation docket for what they say are the growing number of claims against lenders, which the plaintiffs argue are wrongfully withholding agent fees.

In a motion filed May 22 with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the movants asked that the cases be transferred before Hon. Leigh Martin May in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia or Hon. Diane J. Humetewa of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.

According to the ...

