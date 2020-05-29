STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Dallas Restaurant Group Sues Chubb for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

DALLAS — A Dallas-based restaurant conglomerate has sued its insurer, demanding coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when COVID-19 civil authority orders forced it to close its restaurants to dine-in customers.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on May 27, Lombardi’s Inc. and its affiliates contend that Indemnity Insurance Company of North America (Chubb) breached the policy by denying their claim without conducting an adequate investigation.

Plaintiffs are Lombardi’s Inc.; Lombardi’s Family Concepts, Inc.; Penne Snider, LLC; Pennae Preston, LLC; Alberto Lombardi Interests, LLC; Taverna Domain Austin, LP; Café Toulouse ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



