Philly Dentist Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia dental practice has sued its insurer, demanding coverage for loss of business income and expense it incurred after COVID-19 civil authority orders forced it to stop providing services to patients.

In a May 27 complaint filed against The Hartford Financial Services Group in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Kaminsky Dental Associates P.C. says it has sustained “direct physical loss” that is insured under its policy issued by Hartford subsidiary, Sentinel Insurance Co.

The dental practice contends that the policy’s phrase “direct physical damage to or physical loss of” is ambiguous ...

