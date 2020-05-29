STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Insurer Seeks Summary Judgment in Chicago Taverns’ COVID-19 Coverage Class Action

CHICAGO — Society Insurance has moved for summary judgment in a class action filed by Chicago restaurant chain Billy Goat Tavern, arguing that “intangible economic claims” arising from COVID-19 government closure orders are not insured.

In a May 27 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Society contends that to obtain “loss of business income” coverage under its policy, there must be “direct physical loss of or damage to” property at Plaintiffs’ premises that causes a necessary suspension in operations.

“Plaintiffs did not suspend dine-in operations because of any physical loss of or ...

