Insurer Says Pa. Metal Manufacturer’s COVID-19 Losses Excluded from Coverage

PHILADELPHIA — Selective Insurance has moved to dismiss a Pennsylvania metal manufacturer’s COVID-19 coverage action, arguing that its loss falls under the policy’s exclusions for loss or damage caused by “ordinance or law” and “loss due to virus or bacteria.”

In a May 27 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Selective further asserts that C.A. Spalding Inc.’s business interruption losses are not insured because there was no “direct physical loss of or damage to property.”

C.A. Spalding, a titanium products manufacturer, sued Selective on April 20, asserting that it was forced to cease ...

