STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Virginia Beach Massage Clinic Hits State Farm with COVID-19 Class Action

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach massage clinic has filed a class action complaint against State Farm, demanding coverage for lost income and extra expenses it incurred when COVID-19-related civil authority orders forced it to temporarily close.

In a May 27 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Elegant Massage LLC d/b/a Light Stream Spa says State Farm’s policyholders suffered a direct physical loss to their property due to the suspension of their business operations.

Plaintiff further contends that the policy exclusions for “Ordinance or Law” and “Fungi, Virus or Bacteria” do not bar ...

Associated Law Firms

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

Glasser & Glasser

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login