STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ariz. Jewelry Store Sues Liberty Mutual for COVID-19 Business Losses

BOSTON — A Scottsdale, Ariz., jewelry store has sued Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., alleging that business losses arising from COVID-19 executive shutdown orders caused property damage that is covered under “all-risk” policies.

In a May 26 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Accents in Sterling Inc. d/b/a Rare Earth Gallery adds that the virus exclusion in its policy, issued by Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, and Liberty Mutual Insurance, does not apply to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After state civil authority orders required it to temporarily close, plaintiff submitted a claim to ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login